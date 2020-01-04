Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Gentex reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

Gentex stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. 1,569,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,072. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 22.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,572,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after buying an additional 853,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,390.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 586,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gentex by 132.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 582,996 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $10,338,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Gentex by 397.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 366,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

