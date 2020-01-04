Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 76.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $360,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.26. 597,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,203. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

