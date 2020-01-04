Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce sales of $82.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.25 million to $82.70 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions posted sales of $74.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year sales of $311.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.53 million to $312.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $331.34 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $337.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DZSI shares. ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.58 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.26.

In other DASAN Zhone Solutions news, CEO Il Yung Kim bought 12,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,722.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Yim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth about $5,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,963,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 46,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

