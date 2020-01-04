YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Stock Price Up 8.3%

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)’s share price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44, approximately 493,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,384,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

About YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

