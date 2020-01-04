Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.70

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.70 and traded as high as $43.77. Yandex shares last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 982,980 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $45.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.80 EPS. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

