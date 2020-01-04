Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.70

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.70 and traded as high as $43.77. Yandex shares last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 982,980 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
