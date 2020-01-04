X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives $22.14 Average PT from Brokerages

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $23.93.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

