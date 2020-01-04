Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Up to $7.23

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $7.23. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 21,710,600 shares traded.

WLL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 782.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 33.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

