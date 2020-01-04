Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd (NYSE:EMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,356,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 791,798 shares.The stock last traded at $14.52 and had previously closed at $14.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Get Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $34,900.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.