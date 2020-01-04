Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.89.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Wendys has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at $905,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Wendys in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Wendys in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Wendys in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

