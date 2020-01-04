WavesGo (WGO) Trading Up 30.5% This Week

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One WavesGo token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. WavesGo has a total market cap of $128,401.00 and $1.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WavesGo has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WavesGo Profile

WavesGo was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,424,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,424,797 tokens. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html . WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WavesGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WavesGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

