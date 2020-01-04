Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €280.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €280.75 ($326.45).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €291.95 ($339.48) on Wednesday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €281.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €275.81.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

