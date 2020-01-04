Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Up 10.7%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s share price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28, 3,531,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 530% from the average session volume of 560,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.80% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.