Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Up 10.7%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s share price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28, 3,531,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 530% from the average session volume of 560,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.
Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.
