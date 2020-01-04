VisionX Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $227,392.00 and approximately $19,127.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. During the last week, VisionX has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VisionX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VisionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VisionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.