Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Sells $65,498.24 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.51. The stock had a trading volume of 846,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 114.93, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,120,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,821,000 after purchasing an additional 156,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,054,000 after purchasing an additional 569,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.61.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

