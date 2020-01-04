VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Down to $1.34

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.34. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 3,591,200 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $234.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 102,219 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

