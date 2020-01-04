ValuEngine Upgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. 597,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,203. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after acquiring an additional 599,647 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

