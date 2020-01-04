USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will report sales of $174.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.60 million. USA Compression Partners posted sales of $171.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $693.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $686.30 million to $697.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $716.88 million, with estimates ranging from $706.14 million to $725.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

USAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 216,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.29.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

