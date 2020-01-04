Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Urovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Urovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of UROV opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Urovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $471.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30. Analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UROV. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 116.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 1,010,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

