UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00011484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $842.89 million and $6.24 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00578597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010810 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.