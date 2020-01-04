United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen set a $96.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.90. 3,499,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.95. United Continental has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in United Continental by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in United Continental by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

