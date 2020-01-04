Unit (NYSE:UNT) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) dropped 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 2,469,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,449,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

UNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.44.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Unit’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unit Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Unit by 45.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,318 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Unit by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Unit by 164.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Unit by 41.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 60,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Unit during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Unit (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

