Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

TPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 190.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 133.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. 281,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

