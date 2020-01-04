TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the energy company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TUWOY shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Get TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Friday. 68,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,460. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $558.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.11. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.