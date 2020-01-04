Truegame Market Cap Hits $380,703.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Truegame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $380,703.00 and approximately $734.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

