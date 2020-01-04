Trinity Network Credit Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $401,345.00 and approximately $109.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00185242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.01416191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit launched on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

