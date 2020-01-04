Totally Hip Technologies (CVE:THP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Totally Hip Technologies Inc (CVE:THP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 50500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38.

About Totally Hip Technologies (CVE:THP)

Totally Hip Technologies Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the development of convergent media technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

