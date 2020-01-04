Time New Bank 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $813,949.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $813,949.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, BigONE, Huobi and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bibox, DragonEX, BigONE, Huobi, Hotbit, Ethfinex, C2CX, OKEx, OTCBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

