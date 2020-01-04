TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) Receives GBX 261.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.60 ($3.44).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 223 ($2.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

LON TIFS traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Friday, reaching GBX 273 ($3.59). The company had a trading volume of 262,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,273. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266 ($3.50). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

