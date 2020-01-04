Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Sells $997,644.24 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $997,644.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,050,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $955,262.34.

On Friday, November 1st, Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $987,755.13.

On Friday, October 11th, Chris Killingstad sold 3,800 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $266,000.00.

TNC stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,450. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27. Tennant has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNC. ValuEngine lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Tennant in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tennant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tennant during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tennant by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 73,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

