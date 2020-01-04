TENA Price Hits $0.0361 on Major Exchanges (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One TENA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a total market capitalization of $96,378.00 and $8,161.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENA has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.01439136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120544 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.