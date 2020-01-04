TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. G.Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 39.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 235.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 568.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 893,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the third quarter worth about $10,106,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

