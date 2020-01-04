Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$72.60.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, December 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$68.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$50.81 and a 12-month high of C$70.64.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0700003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 68.63%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

