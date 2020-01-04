TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCP. Bank of America raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCP. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at $594,819,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in TC Pipelines by 38.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,517 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in TC Pipelines by 466.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,526 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in TC Pipelines by 5.5% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 7,984,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,371,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the third quarter valued at $3,408,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCP traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $40.96. 354,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,138. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. TC Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

