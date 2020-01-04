Synthetix Network Token Reaches Market Cap of $183.54 Million (SNX)

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Synthetix Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00015984 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Liquid and Kucoin. In the last week, Synthetix Network Token has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Synthetix Network Token has a total market capitalization of $183.54 million and approximately $221,516.00 worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 161,841,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,372,297 tokens. Synthetix Network Token’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official message board for Synthetix Network Token is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io

Synthetix Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

