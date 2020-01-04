Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $12.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYBX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of SYBX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 393,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,577. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synlogic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Synlogic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synlogic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 113,665 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

