Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Price Up 16%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s stock price rose 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.51, approximately 1,374,413 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 313,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

SNCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $248.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.39%. The firm had revenue of $52.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Lurie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 1,911,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 622,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 407,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

