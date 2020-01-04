Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.07

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.07 and traded as high as $36.92. Sykes Enterprises shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 9,377 shares.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

