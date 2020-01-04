Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $1.00 target price on Superior Drilling Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 119,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

