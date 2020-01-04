Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 2,166,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 747,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

SCON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

About Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.