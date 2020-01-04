Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.62

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.62 and traded as high as $24.18. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 417,824 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, December 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

