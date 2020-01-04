Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $149.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $98.62 and a 1-year high of $166.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

