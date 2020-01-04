Stox Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,497.00 (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Stox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Liqui, Gate.io and HitBTC. During the last week, Stox has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Stox has a total market cap of $424,156.00 and approximately $1,497.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stox

Stox launched on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 56,640,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,246,495 tokens. The official website for Stox is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stox

Stox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liqui, Liquid, CoinExchange, Gate.io and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

