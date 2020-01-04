SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Capitalization Reaches $26,673.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 100.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $26,673.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004947 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008400 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

