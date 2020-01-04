Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Sells $374,686.24 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.83. 4,874,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71. The stock has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.51.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

