SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on SPX Flow and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Flow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.12. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. SPX Flow’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 573.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.