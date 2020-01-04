SportyCo (SPF) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $51,153.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinbe, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.01434698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

