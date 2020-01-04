Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $482.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sohu.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 245.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 141.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 118.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 21,794.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 621.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 143,619 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

