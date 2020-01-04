Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Social Reality has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 618.32% and a negative return on equity of 227.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Social Reality by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Social Reality during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Social Reality by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

