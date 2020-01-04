SnowGem (XSG) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market cap of $244,259.00 and approximately $52,369.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,378.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.01827747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.03038364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00579422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00683373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063630 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013655 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,136,380 coins and its circulating supply is 21,059,288 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.