Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Gap Down to $23.02

Slack (NYSE:WORK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.54, but opened at $23.02. Slack shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 6,765,304 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Slack and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Get Slack alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Also, major shareholder Allen Shim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,914 shares of company stock worth $4,916,846.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Slack by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.